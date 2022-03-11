Cumberland approves leachate pond rezoning

Site will be a secondary pond to handle overflow at landfill site

Cumberland has approved rezoning to allow the region to add a second leachate pond at the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre. Record file photo

Cumberland had approved a rezoning for an additional leachate pond at the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre.

The bylaw covers the northern portion of the Comox Valley Regional District’s property at 3699 Bevan Rd. The item had first come up at the previous council meeting.

“The rezoning will permit the leachate pond on the property but not a landfill,” senior planner Karin Albert told council. “It’s in keeping in what the CVRD’s interest is for that property.”

The plan also includes extending a trail corridor through the area. The matter is also to go before the Comox Strathcona Waste Management board at its next meeting in March.

RELATED STORY: Cumberland considers leachate pond rezoning

The rezoning proposal only attracted one comment during a referral period, which came from Island Health in support of the project.

“They didn’t feel it would contribute any immediate risk to public health,” Albert said.

They did say any risks from future expansion would have to be mitigated. She added regional district staff told the village they monitor the groundwater in the area, adding the flow from the site runs in a direction away from Comox Lake.

Coun. Jesse Ketler suggested the Island Health letter be forwarded to the CSWM board, though staff said they do not typically forward letters they receive through the referral process.

“The information we would get from the health authority should probably go back to those people making decisions about future additional cells at that site,” Ketler responded.

She made a motion to send the letter to the CSWM board, which was passed.

Coun. Vickey Brown then made a motion in favour of third reading and adoption of the rezoning, which passed unanimously.

The leachate pond planned for the site is to serve as a secondary pond to handle overflow during periods of heavy precipitation.



mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cumberland