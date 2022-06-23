Cumberland council grants wastewater variance for Bevan Road

Council has approved an amendment for a development variance permit at the Bevan Road industrial site.

They were presented with the request at the June 13 meeting for on-site wastewater infrastructure requirements at the site.

Council had approved a variance in 2019 to allow the on-site disposal systems instead of connecting to the municipal system. The latest request is to vary the condition further to speed up the subdivision process for lots two to six, as it is not considered practical for the on-site systems to be designed and installed at this point.

“Each system has to be designed specifically for its intended use,” planner Meleana Searle told council. “Staff consider this variance to be minor.”

The plan now is for the systems to be set up at the building permit stage and prior to occupancy. As an incentive, there is a 120 per cent security deposit held by the village, which would be used to complete the service if the system is not completed within the allotted time. In response to a question from Coun. Jesse Ketler about risk, Searle added that if the lots do not sell, there would be no need for the systems.

APC to consider Guest House variance

Also on June 13, council referred a development permit and variance request for a property at 3284 2nd St. to the advisory planning commission (APC) for a recommendation.

The Cumberland Guest House has provided vacation rental accommodation since 2008 and is looking to bring several pre-existing renovations without building permits into conformity. New owners applied for a business licence in 2020 but the outstanding issues have to be addressed before the licence can be granted. The applicants would also like a parking variance in order not to pay the full amount of cash-in lieu required.

The development permit request is to convert an existing addition to an accessory dwelling unit (ADU).

Council members had questions about the dwelling numbers and the required number of parking spaces, as well as lot coverage from the plans.

An outdoor rink?

Coun. Sean Sullivan is wondering about an idea for an outdoor skating rink in Cumberland.

He had talked with Daniel Arbour, the chair of the CVRD’s sports and recreation commission, about an idea circulating for seed funding for a rink that stays frozen for the winter. Sullivan subsequently wrote the regional district about support for the idea.

Mayor Leslie Baird said the community could look at other places with rinks, such as Beban Park in Nanaimo, to get ideas.

“I think it would absolutely amazing,” she said.

Officers appointed for election

Council has appointed corporate officer Rachel Parker as chief election officer for the upcoming municipal election in October.

As well, they appointed parks and recreation manager Kevin McPhedran, currently acting as interim deputy chief administrative officer, as deputy chief election officer. Typically, the CAO has been appointed as the deputy, but the position is currently open.



