Cumberland council matches fire department grant application

Cumberland Fire Rescue. Image, Facebook

Cumberland council agreed to match a $30,000 grant application with a $30,000 expenditure for a live fire training facility project, to be located behind the new firehall.

Fire Chief Mike Williamson said the facility would be a big boost in terms of training, noting the department has nine new members.

“Training is an ongoing procedure that never stops,” Williamson said at the Oct. 21 council meeting. “Hopefully this grant comes out every year. It may not, but it will get our people where we need to have them, and be able to do it yearly, instead of sending them away.”

Without a facility, he said the training budget would need to be increased.

The grant application is to the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund: Volunteer and Composite Fire Department Equipment and Training program.

Potluck

•The public is invited to a community potluck Friday, Oct. 21 at the cultural centre. Council agreed to pay $80 out of its public relations budget to cover rental fees.

The Dawn to Dawn Action on Homelessness Society is hosting the potluck to show support and solidarity for the totem pole project on site at the gwaX’ dzi dsas Cumberland Affordable Housing Project. Karver Everson will be carving a totem pole at the site.

The event is in line with council’s strategic priority of Reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Rainbow House

Council directed staff to provide a letter to support Dawn to Dawn’s grant applications for the Gukwa̱s sa Wagalus-Rainbow House project. This initiative intends to house Indigenous and non-Indigenous 2SLGBTQQIA+ youth at risk of becoming homeless in the Comox Valley.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Cumberland

