Cumberland invites residents to review the community plan in a street event

The main focus of the event will be centred on transportation and the community

On May 24, the village of Cumberland invites its residents to review the community plan in a street event. Photo by Mike Chouinard

On May 24th, the village of Cumberland will host the Plan the Community street event, in which citizens are encouraged to chime in and revise the current community and transportation plan.

During the event, residents will be able to explore ways to improve the community’s transportation system through hands-on activities.

Moreover, the village welcomes participants to share their thoughts, concerns, and visions for the community’s well-being and future.

“We want to hear from residents how Cumberland should grow, adapt to change, and meet today’s challenges, like climate change and housing affordability,” says Mayor Vickey Brown. “Community participation is key to developing a collective vision and priorities for the Village.”

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 24, from noon to 7 p.m. on Third Street between Dunsmuir Avenue and Penrith Avenue. Traffic will be blocked during the event to welcome both children and adults.

For more information, visit connectcumberland.ca

