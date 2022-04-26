Cumberland planning for 125th anniversary in 2023

Village is applying for federal grant to help with budget for next year’s party

Cumberland is making plans for its 125th anniversary in 2023. File photo

Cumberland is taking the next steps toward its 125th anniversary celebration.

Economic development officer Kaelin Chambers brought up the matter as a late item at the April 25 council meeting so the village could apply for a grant in time for the deadline at the end of April.

Chambers pointed to the grant program, saying the kinds of activities it supports fit well with many of the events the village would be doing for the celebration in 2023.

“It focuses on things Cumberland is very good at,” he said. “It’s really going to bring our community together.”

RELATED STORY: Cumberland is already making 125th birthday plans in 2023

Council passed a motion to submit the application under the federal Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program, which typically provides funding for anniversary projects of 100 years or more, in 25-year celebration increments. They also asked staff to report back on the financial costs of administering and coordinating a successful grant application, so that costs can be included in 2023 budget discussions and work plans.

Each community group working on the project has supplied its list of activities and budget, as well as information about volunteers.

“There’s quite an extensive list of performers,” Chambers said.

Council was excited by the prospects for the event, which is slated for June 10, 2023.

“It looks like a really awesome day,” Coun. Vickey Brown said.

She asked whether the event would be paying artists and performers, particularly in light of how hard the arts and culture sector has been hit during the COVID-related economic downturn.

Chambers confirmed they would be paid. His report notes the budget for stage and performance infrastructure is $15,000 and that for performers or artists is $20,000.

Coun. Sean Sullivan and Mayor Leslie Baird recounted an earlier meeting with community groups to go over plans for the event, saying they were excited about the prospects.

“It was very exciting to hear everybody,” the mayor said. “Be prepared. It’s going to be a very long day.”



mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cumberland