Cumberland redirects more Restart funding

Some of the Restart funding covered work at the Recreation Centre to help village staff serve the public during COVID. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Cumberland has redirected senior government Restart money toward a number of projects the last two years.

One of the main aims of the program was to help communities respond to the economic and social effects brought on by pandemic restrictions.

In June, chief financial officer and interim chief administrative officer Michelle Mason brought council up to date on the funding, which has amounted to about $1.3 million from 2020, saying at that point the village had just over $172,000 left.

Council then approved the latest projects, as the funding winds down. The list included a number of projects aimed at increasing capacity for village staff to work with the public at sites like the Recreation Centre during pandemic shutdowns. The site was able at the time to allow for sufficient spacing, particulary at times when staff needed to serve many people such as during property tax time.

The biggest item this time was for IT upgrades, but Mason pointed out the importance like janitorial services in responding to COVID-19 health issues and making sure public facilities were sanitary. This list included money for equipment.

“That was one of our biggest pressures with COVID,” she said.

The motion council passed at the June 27 meeting included Restart funding for the following projects: $5,000 for a workstation in operations facility; $12,000 for a concept plan for future operations facility; $80,000 for a development modernization project information technology solution; $5,000 for records management and retention policies; $10,000 for laptop workstations; $8,800 for janitorial equipment; $2,200 for municipal office purifiers; $9,200 for the Recreation Centre gym lighting system upgrade; $2,600 for a recreation scanner membership hardware; $8,300 for speed flasher units; $3,250 for a Lake Park digital sign; and $10,500 for lost interest revenues on the Child Care Facility due to the economic downtown.

“We did lose a significant amount of interest on all of our funds,” Mason added.



