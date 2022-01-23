Cumberland surveys residents on vacation rentals

The Village of Cumberland wants to survey residents about vacation rentals. Record file photo

The Village of Cumberland is looking for input on the issue about vacation rentals.

It has a survey online, which should take about 10 minutes to complete. Residents can also attend an online meeting on Feb. 2 or 3 to give their input. The number of these properties has increased during the last decade, and council has expressed concern about the impact on long-term rental housing in the community.

“We hope to hear from residents, vacation rentals operators and businesses in the village to help us update our vacation rental regulations to strike the right balance,” Mayor Leslie Baird said in a newsletter.

Bylaw adjudication for waste disputes

Comox Strathcona Waste Management is developing a new system for minor bylaw infractions such as dumping that opts for fines over the court system.

As part of this, it has been seeking input from municipal partners. The item came up for Cumberland council at the Jan. 10 meeting.

Coun. Sean Sullivan wanted clarification around how the practice might affect the village’s adjudication policy.

“Because this is a regional service, it wouldn’t directly affect the village,” corporate officer Rachel Parker responded. “Many of the local governments across the province are moving to this adjudication system.”

Council still wanted further clarification around jurisdiction but passed a motion to support the implementation of the region’s bylaw adjudication system.

Council approves permits, variance

At the Jan. 10 meeting, council approved a development permit and variance request for 2779 Ulverston Ave.

The development permit is for an accessory building to be converted to a dwelling. The existing building is a garage built in 1996, and there have been no complaints documented, according to the staff report.

The variance is to reduce rear and side setback allowances for the conversion of the building as well as for an existing shed on the property. Both structures back on to the lane.

At the same meeting, council dealt with a development permit request for 2607 Maryport Ave. Again, the request was for permission to convert an existing accessory building to a dwelling. Council had already approved a variance in May 2021.

During discussion, Coun. Vickey Brown brought up a question around stormwater management designed for a one-in-a-five-year precipitation event and whether they should not be planning for more severe events.

“Maybe that’s something we should be looking into,” she said.

She also referred to measures such as permeable pavement.

Both requests will add to the housing supply. One of the village’s goals is to find ways to encourage residential infill development in existing neighbourhoods.

A quick one

In the wink of an eye, council adopted the new procedure amendment bylaw for the village.

The Jan. 6 special meeting began, the vote held and a motion to adjourn passed in less than half a minute. Following the end of the meeting, Coun. Vickey Brown quipped about how the meeting would lower their average meeting time.

Council had already discussed the bylaw at length during earlier bylaw readings in the fall. The bylaw covers matters such as emergency situations, reasons for online meetings, who can call meetings, processes for notifying the public and limits on electronic participation for council members.



