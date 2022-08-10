Cumberland is considering a speculation tax to help increase the supply of affordable housing. Black Press file photo

Cumberland is considering a speculation tax to help increase the supply of affordable housing. Black Press file photo

Cumberland wants more information on speculation tax

Council in the village is looking to increase supply of affordable housing

The Village of Cumberland is considering a tax on speculative properties.

Council has been working on various initiatives to increase the affordable housing supply in the fast-growing community.

In July, the village was contacted by a community member through email about the issue and whether the village would consider putting such a tax on homes bought primarily for profit. The person sent a link to a newspaper article about how some local governments on southern Vancouver Island are looking toward a speculation tax to help reduce the pressure of increasing house prices.

“I heard that the rest of the municipalities in the Comox Valley were interested in doing this also,” Mayor Leslie Baird said at the Aug. 8 council meeting.

RELATED STORY: Cumberland considers affordable, individual homes plan

More communities in B.C. have been looking to such measures since the provincial government empowered them to do so about four years ago.

Baird referred to the problem of foreign and domestic property speculation on B.C. that are adding to rising home costs and not helping to provide affordable housing.

A speculative tax, council hopes, could be established as an incentive to rent out properties. Typically, homeowners are exempt under certain conditions, most notably if a property is their principal residence or they rent it to tenants for at least six months in the year.

Baird noted there are regions using the tax and that typically this happens across the whole regional district in order to provide consistency, so the hope is that the same will happen in the Comox Valley.

“The three municipalities and the regional district would have to take this on,” she said.

Members of council supported the plan and the need to address the issue of speculation.

“We are also experiencing vacant homes in this community, so I think it’s worth looking into,” Coun. Vickey Brown said.

Coun. Jesse Ketler, who also chairs the regional district board, said the issue started in Victoria and spread to communities such as the Cowichan area that had to respond to buying pressures as speculators started looking for other communities in which to invest. Her hope was for something consistent across B.C.

“Really, it should be province-wide but it’s not, so you have to ask for it,” she said. “It moves us away from the commodification of housing.”

Ketler added that she had spoken to Mayor Bob Wells of Courtenay about the issue. For now, council is only exploring the idea, as they passed a motion to direct staff to bring back a report on the speculation tax.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CumberlandReal estate

Previous story
One person injured in robbery at Port Alberni liquor store
Next story
Lightning sparks wildfires on B.C. coast, electrical storms heading inland

Just Posted

Cumberland is considering a speculation tax to help increase the supply of affordable housing. Black Press file photo
Cumberland wants more information on speculation tax

The Snowbirds return to the runway at 19 Wing Comox during spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Snowbirds hitting pause on flying following crash in B.C.

File photo of a model of a tower proposed on Dove Creek Road.
Telus to connect homes, businesses in Comox Valley neighbourhood

The HMCS Alberni Museum and Memorial (HAMM) is located at 625 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay. Photo supplied.
Courtenay museum to commemorate 78th anniversary of the sinking of HMCS Alberni