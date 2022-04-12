Cumberland will be looking for new administrator

Clayton Postings will be leaving as CAO for the Village of Cumberland. File photo

The Village of Cumberland will be looking for a new chief administrative officer to replace Clayton Postings.

Mayor Leslie Baird made the announcement at the conclusion of the April 11 meeting, saying Postings will be leaving the job as of April 22.

She credited him for his work during a difficult period, as the village had been facing COVID-19 challenges during most of his time in the Comox Valley.

“You came to Cumberland at a very unique time,” she said. “The last two years have been hard on staff, but you have done an amazing job.”

The village announced it had hired Postings in November 2019, and he started the job in the middle of January 2020. Two months later, the village, like so many other communities, was faced with shutdowns and many other challenges when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

“You stepped up to the plate and filled the position very well,” Baird told Postings, adding she wished him and his family well.

There was no information at the meeting about Posting’s next move. He came to Cumberland from Ladysmith. There, he worked as director of parks, recreation and culture for six years. Prior to that, he was with the District of Saanich for five years as manager of the G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre.



