Curbside organic services in Courtenay will start in 2023, followed by automated collection services in 2024. Photo supplied

Curbside organic services in Courtenay will start in 2023, followed by automated collection services in 2024. Photo supplied

Curbside collection changes coming for Courtenay

Over the next two years, changes are coming to the residential curbside collection service in Courtenay. These changes are aimed to increase the overall diversion of waste in the region, with a focus on organic waste diversion. Curbside organic services will start in 2023, followed by automated collection services in 2024. These service changes support the policy objectives of the BC Climate Action Charter, and are part of the city’s commitment to adapt and address climate change.

The City of Courtenay and Town of Comox have awarded a contract to Halton Environmental (operating as Emterra Environmental) to provide three-stream automated curbside collection through a 10-year contact, starting Jan. 1, 2024.

For Courtenay, the new contract includes weekly collection of co-mingled organics (kitchen scraps and yard waste) and a change to biweekly garbage collection. Biweekly recycling collection will continue. Wheeled carts will be provided to each household for collection within the automated system. Watch for the upcoming cart selection survey.

Starting in 2023:

• Courtenay will be implementing an interim residential curbside organics collection service starting in 2023. More details regarding this new service will be released this fall.

Starting in January 2024:

• Co-mingled organics (kitchen scraps and yard waste) will be collected weekly. Items like meat and dairy type products will be included in this collection service.

• Garbage will be collected biweekly.

• Recycling will continue to be collected biweekly.

Stay up to date!

Sign up for service alerts via the Courtenay Collects app on the city’s recycling & garbage page – click to get reminders, or download the Courtenay Collects app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

FMI: contact Public Works Services at 250-338-1525 or publicworks@courtenay.ca.

CourtenayGarbageRecycling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
DFO set begin public consultation on B.C. fish farming transition plan
Next story
Man injured after jumping off cliff in Cumberland

Just Posted

The Cumberland Campground at Comox Lake. Google Maps photo
Man injured after jumping off cliff in Cumberland

Erik Eriksson has announced his decision to run for mayor of Courtenay. Photo submitted
Erik Eriksson to run for mayor of Courtenay

Jan Rabson has worked on thousands of commercials, films, TV shows, animated films, series and video games. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Jan Rabson – A voice with character and character voices

Cumberland is considering a rezoning request for some cabins at Comox Lake. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cumberland council refers cabin zone to Advisory Planning Commission