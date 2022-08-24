CVRD pursues permanent injunction to stop shipbreaking in Union Bay

A citizens group says workers at the DWR shipyard have been welding holes into the walls of the Miller Freeman, which they say is filled with asbestos. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Regional District is in the process of obtaining a permanent injunction to stop a contentious shipbreaking operation in Union Bay.

In April, the CVRD filed a notice of civil claim to halt the operation at 5084 Island Highway South, but Deep Water Recovery (DWR) continues to conduct the business. Members of the Concerned Citizens of Baynes Sound (CCOBS) and the K’ómoks First Nation have said that shipbreaking at this site is threatening Baynes Sound, in terms of leaching asbestos and other hazardous materials into the ocean.

“At this time, the CVRD is fully committed and significantly into the process of obtaining a permanent injunction to cease the use of this site for shipbreaking purposes,” the district said in a statement.

The notice is still with the court. The district said DWR responded to its notice and denies it is operating in contravention of Industrial Marine (IM) zoning. The CVRD does not have the ability to issue a stop work order for land use violations, but any continued use of the property for shipbreaking will be used as principal evidence in the case against DWR.

Concerns about potential contaminates in the vessels and exposure to the workers on site can be reported to WorkSafe BC, the district added.

“The CVRD does not have a mechanism that would address concerns over contaminates on the vessels,” the statement said.

The CCOBS says workers at the shipyard have been welding holes into the walls of the Miller Freeman, which they say is filled with asbestos. Transport Canada, and Environment and Climate Change Canada, have both said they have no record of the Miller Freeman ship entering Canada.



Comox Valley Regional DistrictEnvironment