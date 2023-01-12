Dashboard will help Comox Valley Regional District monitor growth goals

The Comox Valley Regional District recently launched a Regional Growth Strategy Performance Monitoring Dashboard to help monitor the progress of the eight RGS goals.

The RGS is a shared vision for managing growth and community impacts in the district’s diverse urban and rural neighbourhoods. It is a commitment made by the CVRD, the City of Courtenay, the Town of Comox, and the Village of Cumberland to work together to promote communities that are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable for generations to come. The RGS is implemented within each community through local Official Community Plans, infrastructure plans, and regulatory tools such as zoning.

The eight goals of the RGS relate to:

•Housing

•Economic Development

•Transportation

•Infrastructure

•Food Systems

•Public Health and Safety

•Climate Change

•Natural Areas and Parks

“The dashboard launch builds on the board’s commitment to reporting on implementation of the Regional Growth Strategy, and showing the community where progress is being made on the eight goal statements and where we have more work to do,” said Alana Mullaly, general manager of planning and development services.

The dashboard will be updated on an ongoing basis as new data becomes available such as the 2021 census. Data and information on the site help support municipal and regional decision-making, and document the state of the region. The dashboard provides the ability to see progress on various initiatives within the region. For example, Objective 1-A seeks to locate housing close to existing services and the dashboard shows the region is accomplishing this, as 94 per cent of new housing units in 2020 were built in the Core Settlement Areas (City of Courtenay, Town of Comox and Village of Cumberland) and surpasses the 90 per cent goal.

FMI: www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/rgs

