Day of Mourning ceremony set to honour fallen workers

On April 28, everyone is welcome to a ceremony and moment of silence at the Simms Park Pavilion

A large crowd of workers and others gathered in 2017 in Simms Park to observe the Day of Mourning for fallen workers. (City of Courtenay photo)

In 2022, 181 B.C. workers died from a workplace injury or disease, with each loss leaving behind devastated family and friends.

To help raise awareness of the importance of workplace safety, local organizations are coming together for an annual event that honours workers who have been killed, injured, or suffered from work-related illness.

On Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m., everyone is welcome to a Day of Mourning ceremony and moment of silence at the Simms Park Pavilion, hosted by the City of Courtenay, WorkSafeBC, District Labour Council and CUPE 556.

“Attending the Day of Mourning is a way for us to remember workers and families who have been affected by workplace injury or illness, and a reminder to all of us to make safety a priority all year long,” said Paige Knapman, occupational health and safety advisor for the City of Courtenay. “We need to stay vigilant each and every day. Every employee has a part to play in identifying potential hazards so we can prevent accidents before they happen.”

The Day of Mourning has been a national event since 1991.

The Canadian Labour Congress first recognized the Day of Mourning in 1984. In 1990, this day became a national observance with the passing of the Workers Mourning Day Act, and on April 28, 1991, the federal government officially proclaimed the National Day of Mourning.

For more information on the Day of Mourning ceremony in Courtenay, contact Paige Knapman at pknapman@courtenay.ca

For a list of other ceremonies around B.C., visit www.dayofmourning.bc.ca



