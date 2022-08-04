Review of building permit applications is taking up to four months in the Comox Valley Regional District Electoral Areas A, B and C. File photo

Delays expected for building permits in Comox Valley

Due to high volume, permit complexity and reduced staffing levels, review of building permit applications is taking up to four months within the Comox Valley Regional District Electoral Areas A, B and C.

“We want to thank the public for their patience as we work through these challenges,” said Alana Mullaly, general manager of planning and development services. “We understand that a lengthy building permit review period can frustrate a project that is already challenged by escalating construction costs and labour shortages. We are therefore introducing enhanced systems to work through our backlog and ensure we can support property owners to advance their projects.”

If you’re looking for ways to help reduce your permit wait time, here are some tips:

•Submit your building permit applications in digital form.

•Review the Building Permit Checklist to ensure your project has the required information when you submit.

•Make sure ALL supporting documents are provided at the time of application. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

•Call us to discuss your project early in your planning stage to avoid surprises.

Find more information on Building Permits, and use the Building Permit Checklist to help you through the permit process and ensure you have everything prepared before you submit.

Comox Valley Regional District

