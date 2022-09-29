Delays expected to re-open Comox Valley pool

A leak identified at the Comox Valley Sports Centre pool on Sept. 1 continues to cause problems holding water levels. As a result, the Sports Centre pool will be closed until further notice.

“After attempting to fill the pool back up yesterday (Sept. 28), it was determined there are still unknown leaks and levels are not holding,” said Jennifer Zbinden, senior manager of Recreation Services. “This is obviously disappointing for so many in the community, but we’ll do our best to make sure community groups and recreation user impacts are considered as best as possible.

“Recreation Services would like to thank the public again for their patience. We’re currently working with other facilities to accommodate as many user groups as possible, however that process will take some time and is still ongoing.”

Schedule discussions with community groups continue and further programming adjustments will be required to the Aquatic Centre. We apologize for the inconvenience in these changes while operations continue to repair the leak.

Comox Valley Regional DistrictSwimming