Denman, Hornby to benefit from stronger internet connections

A greater number of residents on Denman and Hornby Islands will soon be able to enjoy high-speed internet as construction to lay subsea fibre optic cable nears completion in the Mid Island region.

The project is part of government’s plan to connect every household in B.C., including rural, remote and Indigenous communities, with high-speed internet by 2027.

Construction on projects in Bowser, Denman and Hornby wrapped up last week. These are among 26 landing sites where the cable comes ashore. As it stands, many residents living along the West Coast and around Vancouver Island do not have access to reliable and affordable internet.

“Access to reliable, highspeed internet will make a huge difference to the quality of life for Island residents, increasing opportunities for education, economic development and access to healthcare,” Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne said in a news release.

The $45.4 million Connected Coast project will run 3,400 kilometres of subsea fibre optic cable along the coast of B.C., providing the necessary infrastructure to connect thousands of people and businesses in approximately 139 rural and remote coastal communities, including 48 Indigenous communities, with high-speed internet.

