Denman non-profit acquires acrage to build affordable housing

A donation of land and new rezoning means Denman Island residents are a step closer to building 20 townhouse units of affordable housing.

The zoning is a first on Denman, where multiple studies have identified substandard and non-existent rental housing as a barrier for families, seniors and working people. Denman businesses have also identified the lack of rentals as a barrier to hiring and keeping workers.

The Denman Housing Association will reserve five of the 20 units of the Denman Green project for seniors currently living on Denman. The next step for the project is an application to BC Housing for construction funding.

Most of Denman Island is zoned single family or agriculture, with the smallest lots being just one-half acre, and secondary dwellings are heavily restricted. The Denman Green site will protect a wetland, and use water collection systems and solar panels to reduce its footprint.

The association will host an open house/gallery walk of the property Saturday, March 11 from 2-3 p.m., followed by its AGM across the street at the community hall.

