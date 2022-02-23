Diabetes Canada encourages residents to take 40 days 40 items challenge

Diabetes Canada is encouraging Comox Valley residents to take the 40 days 40 items challenge from March 2 - April 14. Pixabay

Diabetes Canada is encouraging Comox Valley residents to take the 40 days 40 items challenge from March 2 – April 14.

To participate, people can place one item of unwanted clothing or textiles into a bag every day for 40 days, and then donate the 40 items at a Diabetes Canada donation bin or schedule a free home pick up at declutter.diabetes.ca.

The challenge is popular in the UK during the season of Lent, but has recently gained popularity in North America and also coincides during part of Earth Month.

“Donating 40 items in 40 days will give new life to your recycled goods while simultaneously reducing landfill waste and giving back to the millions of Canadians affected by diabetes,” said Sean Shannon, CEO and president of National Diabetes Trust.

net proceeds from clothing donations will go to the charitable work of Diabetes Canada, including supporting diabetes research and giving children with type 1 diabetes the opportunity to attend summer camps designed with their needs in mind. Thanks to generous donors and volunteers, 100 million pounds of clothing and small household items are diverted from landfills annually.

To find a donation bin or to schedule a free home pick-up, visit declutter.diabetes.ca or call 1-800-505-5525.

