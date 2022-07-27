File photo of CVRD office.

Directors approve funds for victim services, homeless supports in Comox Valley

Regional district directors awarded Tuesday a three-year contract to the Comox Valley Transition Society (CVTS) for the Victim Services project. The amount is not to exceed $105,000.

There’s an option to renew for an additional two years.

The board also approved a $35,000 allocation to CVTS as the fiscal host for the Coalition to End Homelessness. Of this, $30,000 will fund the co-ordinator position, and $5,000 will go towards peer honoraria to attain first-hand information to assist the coalition.

Comox Valley Regional District

Previous story
Chilliwack teacher suspended after ‘crossing personal boundaries‘ with students
Next story
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989

Just Posted

K’omoks First Nation is currently negotiating with the federal and provincial governments. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Komoks First Nation could see land and cash offer by fall

File photo of a race night at Saratoga Speedway in Black Creek.
Comox Valley Regional District proposes compromise to address racetrack noise

Dr. Bonnie Henry
Off The Page: Dr. Bonnie Henry on Covid and what’s next for B.C.

The 5th Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project came to $6.99 million. File photo
Bridge project in Courtenay exceeded budget, timeline