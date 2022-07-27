Directors approve funds for victim services, homeless supports in Comox Valley

Regional district directors awarded Tuesday a three-year contract to the Comox Valley Transition Society (CVTS) for the Victim Services project. The amount is not to exceed $105,000.

There’s an option to renew for an additional two years.

The board also approved a $35,000 allocation to CVTS as the fiscal host for the Coalition to End Homelessness. Of this, $30,000 will fund the co-ordinator position, and $5,000 will go towards peer honoraria to attain first-hand information to assist the coalition.

Comox Valley Regional District