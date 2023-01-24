Andrew Sheret Limited Courtenay representative Keith Harvey (left) made a donation of one thousand dollars to Support Our Troops (SOT) on Dec. 22, 2022 to 19 Wing Comox Cmdr. Col. JP Gagnon. Photo submitted

Andrew Sheret Limited Courtenay representative Keith Harvey (left) made a donation of one thousand dollars to Support Our Troops (SOT) on Dec. 22, 2022 to 19 Wing Comox Cmdr. Col. JP Gagnon. Photo submitted

Donation to aid members, veterans to overcome challenges from military service

To end off 2022, Andrew Sheret Limited Courtenay representative Keith Harvey made a donation of one thousand dollars to Support Our Troops (SOT) on Dec. 22, 2022 – the proceeds of their year-long fundraising effort to support health care causes.

19 Wing Comox Cmdr. Col. JP Gagnon received the cheque on behalf of the 19 Wing Comox military community.

Each of the 33 branches of Andrew Sheret Limited made similar donations in their local communities throughout western Canada.

Support Our Troops helps members, veterans, and their families overcome extraordinary challenges as a result of military service.

Learn more at supportourtroops.ca.

– Totem Times/19 Wing Comox

Comox

