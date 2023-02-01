Don’t send bail money: Island police issue scam warning after multiple reports

Central Saanich Police Service issued a warning Tuesday after receiving multiple reports of the grandparent scam. (Black Press Media file)

Police are warning residents to be wary of callers after multiple reports of the “grandparent scam.”

Central Saanich Police Service issued a warning on social media Tuesday (Jan. 31) after receiving multiple reports that morning from community members.

Residents reported receiving phone calls from someone pretending to be a grandchild, claiming to be in jail and demanding $10,000 in bail money. The department advised residents who do receive these phone calls to hang up. “Don’t send money or give the caller any further personal information,” Central Saanich police wrote in a scam alert post. “Hang up and call your grandchild, or another family member, to find out what’s really going on.”

Residents are asked to report the scam to Central Saanich Police Service by calling 250-652-4441.

