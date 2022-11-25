A driver bailed out of runaway motorhome after its brakes failed on Terminal Avenue and Dawes Street earlier this week. (News Bulletin file photo)

A driver bailed out of runaway motorhome after its brakes failed on Terminal Avenue and Dawes Street earlier this week. (News Bulletin file photo)

Driver bails out of runaway motorhome on Nanaimo’s waterfront

Utility pole and guardrail prevent vehicle from going over embankment

It’s fortunate that no one was hurt after a motorhome’s brakes failed in Nanaimo, forcing its driver to bail out of the still-moving vehicle.

The incident happened Wednesday, Nov. 23, shortly before 5:30 a.m. when the vehicle was being driven on Terminal Avenue.

“The driver hit the brakes and discovered the brakes had failed,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

The driver then applied the emergency brake, which also failed to stop the vehicle that was now travelling on Dawes Street, which terminates at Newcastle Avenue along a seven-metre bluff above the Harbourfront Walkway.

The driver was forced to bail out of the motorhome, which struck a utility pole and a guard rail and then bottomed out on the top of the embankment, preventing it from going over and onto the walkway below.

The utility pole was snapped off and the vehicle suffered significant damage, but no one was injured and no charges are pending from the incident.

READ ALSO: Senior pulled from vehicle after driving into Newcastle Channel


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsmotor vehicle crash

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
3 people missing after float plane crash off northern Vancouver Island
Next story
Vancouver Island antique shop robbed of at least $100K in gold and silver

Just Posted

Andy Everson and Erin Brillon (and their dog, Esah) celebrated the grand opening of Kwigwatsi Studio - Totem Design House at 3250 Comox Rd. on Nov. 19. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley Indigenous boutique/studio a family affair

Courtenay City Hall. File photo
Courtenay council meetings moving to Wednesdays in 2023

The grand prize in the YANA Christmas Cracker fundraiser is this amazing diamond ring valued at over $5,600. Photo supplied
Courtenay’s Driftwood Mall drops YANA fundraiser – other ways for community to offer support

The Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner will be delivering ready-to-eat turkey dinners to more than 700 residents in the OCmox Valley on Christmas day.. Photo by Terry Farrell
COMMEN-TERRY: Many opportunities to help others in the Comox Valley this Christmas