A driver crashed an SUV through the front of the Bosley’s pet supply store on Bowen Road on Tuesday, May 24. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Driver crashes SUV through the front of pet supply store in Nanaimo

No one hurt in incident at Bosley’s on Bowen Road on Tuesday, May 24

A vehicle crashed through the front of a pet supply store in Nanaimo this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called out at noon on Tuesday, May 24, after a sports-utility vehicle was driven through the front glass of Bosley’s on Bowen Road.

The woman who was driving the SUV was OK, said crews on scene, and no store employees were injured in the incident, either.

Nanaimo RCMP were on scene investigating.

The crash marked the second time in a year and a half that a vehicle crashed through a storefront at the complex, Pine Tree Square. In February 2021 a crossover utility vehicle was driven through the front of the Venue Financial Centres office there.

