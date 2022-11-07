A snow warning has been issued for the Malahat. Pictured is snow falling near the Malahat on Nov. 18, 2021. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)

A snow warning has been issued for the Malahat. Pictured is snow falling near the Malahat on Nov. 18, 2021. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)

Drivers warned as snow warning issued for the Malahat

Some areas along the roadway expecting 10 cm of snow overnight

Drivers are being asked to prepare for winter conditions as the Malahat could see periods of heavy snow starting Monday evening and into the following morning.

Environment Canada on Monday issued a snowfall warning for the highway stretch as the area could see 10 cm of snow near higher elevations by Tuesday morning.

The snow will begin to fall Monday evening and will quickly intensify before tapering off early in the morning on Nov. 8.

“A low-pressure centre off Vancouver Island will help draw out cold air from the B.C. interior. As it crosses the Strait of Georgia, periods of heavy snow will develop across the Malahat highway, especially near the summit,” Environment Canada said.

Drivers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, along with rapidly accumulating snow that could make travel difficult over some locations, the weather agency said. The snow warning added that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Drivers can visit shiftintowinter.ca for information on driving in snowy conditions.

READ: Road damaged almost exactly a year ago reopens in North Saanich

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon nets third highest total in its 47-year history
Next story
Provincial and territorial health ministers meeting with federal counterpart in B.C.

Just Posted

Entertainers and volunteers meet on stage to sing the finale “Do It For The Kids” at the end of the 47th annual Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon. This year’s total was the third highest in its 47-year history. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon nets third highest total in its 47-year history

The Rotary Club of Comox Valley (CVRC) has launched its third everyone Eats Raffle, and this year it concludes with a gala dinner and dance. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Rotary Club of Comox Valley’s Everyone Eats Raffle is now on

Comox Rotary is again offering candied smoked salmon nuggets for sale for the upcoming holiday season.
Comox Rotary’s Christmas candied smoked salmon sale now on

The Baynes Sound Lions Wheelbarrow Walk will take place Sunday, as participants walk a 32-kilometre route the Old Island Highway from Fanny Bay to the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay. The annual walk raises money for the Comox Valley Child Development Association. Submitted photo
Baynes Sound Lions Club Wheelbarrow Walkers will hit the highway Sunday for the CVCDA telethon

Pop-up banner image