Drought conditions killing fish

The Courtenay Airpark Lagoon was littered with dead salmon Friday, Oct. 21. Scott Stanfield photo

The Courtenay Airpark Lagoon was full of dead salmon on Friday — a scene that has been playing out across B.C. during a record-setting drought that has been killing fish, trees and plant life.

B.C. uses a six level drought classification to explain the severity and level of response to drought conditions. Last week, East Vancouver Island was at drought level 5, where conditions are exceptionally dry.

“All efforts should be made to conserve water and protect critical environmental flows,” EmergencyInfoBC states.

Temperatures in the Comox Valley have finally cooled off after an unusually warm October.

CourtenayFish