Duncan man wins $1M in Lotto 6/49

A Duncan man is poised to buy his wife her dream vehicle after he won big in the lottery.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, Michael Wadsworth won the guaranteed $1-million Lotto 6/49 prize in the Jan. 19 draw.

“It’s funny, because I always thought that one day I would log in to my PlayNow.com account to check my lottery tickets and see a great big number,” said Wadsworth. “I brought my breakfast into the living room, sat down in my chair, was checking my emails, and I almost fell out of the chair when I saw the prize.”

With his newfound riches, Wadsworth figured his wife would want an upgrade on a dream car.

“I asked if she was sure, that there’s also Audis and BMWs,” said Wadsworth. “She said ‘nope, I want a Volvo.’”

Volvo car purchase aside, Wadsworth says he would like to take his family on a vacation to Maui when the time is right.

In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $99 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

