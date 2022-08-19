Duncan woman arrested after drug bust at a city home found a variety of drugs and cash. (RCMP photo)

Duncan woman arrested during drug raid

44-year-old had a variety of drugs and cash in home

A Duncan woman was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home in the city earlier this month.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 6, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of Police Dog Services and frontline officers, executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Miller Road in Duncan.

“This search warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation into drug trafficking within the community and beyond,” said Corp. Alex Bérubé, a spokesman for the BC RCMP.

A 44-year-old woman was taken into custody without incident for allegedly trafficking illicit drugs at the residence.

During the search, officers located and seized more than 19 ounces of controlled substances, including suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, as well as approximately 1,600 prescription pills, 72 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes, more than $4,000 cash and a conducted energy weapon.

The Street Crime Unit is continuing with the investigation and is asking anyone with information to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522

