Early morning robbery in Merville

Investigators believe the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle

  • Feb. 15, 2022 3:20 p.m.
  • News

Police are investigating an early morning robbery in Merville.

On Feb. 15 at 6:15 a.m., Comox Valley RCMP received a 9-1-1-call reporting a robbery that had just occurred at the Merville General Store at the 6600-block of Island Highway North.

The victim reported that three people came into the store, one female and two males. The female suspect brandished what appeared to be a firearm and was described as having shoulder-length frizzy maroon-coloured hair wearing a black face mask and baggy clothing. One of the male suspects was described as having short dark hair wearing a baseball cap and black clothing.

Investigators believe the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

“There may have been people out for a morning walk in the area or potentially people driving through who have dashcam footage. If that was you, please give us a call,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

The Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with information or surveillance/dashcam footage to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.

– Comox Valley RCMP


