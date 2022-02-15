Investigators believe the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle

The Merville General Store was robbed in the early morning of Feb. 15, 2022. Black Press file photo

Police are investigating an early morning robbery in Merville.

On Feb. 15 at 6:15 a.m., Comox Valley RCMP received a 9-1-1-call reporting a robbery that had just occurred at the Merville General Store at the 6600-block of Island Highway North.

The victim reported that three people came into the store, one female and two males. The female suspect brandished what appeared to be a firearm and was described as having shoulder-length frizzy maroon-coloured hair wearing a black face mask and baggy clothing. One of the male suspects was described as having short dark hair wearing a baseball cap and black clothing.

Investigators believe the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

“There may have been people out for a morning walk in the area or potentially people driving through who have dashcam footage. If that was you, please give us a call,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

The Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with information or surveillance/dashcam footage to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.

– Comox Valley RCMP



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley