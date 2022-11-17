Fire on Limbert Mountain off Highway 7 in Agassiz. (Facebook/Corrina Lanyon)

Fire on Limbert Mountain off Highway 7 in Agassiz. (Facebook/Corrina Lanyon)

Early-morning wildfire broke out on Limbert Mountain near Agassiz

Fire crews were on-scene as of 4:30 a.m. watching for sparks and possible flareups

A fire on Limbert Mountain off Highway 7 in Agassiz on Nov. 17 could be seen for miles in the pre-dawn darkness.

Agassiz fire crews were on-scene as of 4:30 a.m., checking for sparks flaring in the gusty winds among other tasks.

The cause is not yet known but a photo of the hillside fire taken at 5:30 a.m. was posted on the Fraser Valley Road Report page on Facebook in case it affected traffic.

One poster who drove by the scene on Highway 7 said the fire was not affecting traffic.

RELATED: Air was smoky from Harrison fires last year

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassizwildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Painkillers, pesticides and cocaine among contaminants found in Fraser Valley floodwaters
Next story
Parts of a Hallmark Christmas series being filmed in downtown Duncan

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Food Bank van will be on hand to collect non-perishable food items, as well as cash donations at the 2022 Jingle Bell Charity Fun Run. File Photo
Annual Jingle Bell Run in support of Comox Valley Food Bank set for Dec. 4

The Comox Valley Regional District board: Front (L-R): Jesse Ketler, Ken Grant, Melanie McCollum, Richard Hardy; Back (L-R): Edwin Grieve, Jonathan Kerr, Daniel Arbour, Doug Hillian, Will Cole-Hamilton, Wendy Morin
Jesse Ketler to serve fourth term as Comox Valley Regional District chair

Western Brook Lamprey Morrison Creek population– “silver form” (top) and non-silver, traditional looking Western Brook Lamprey. Photo by Jay Wade
Comox Valley Land Trust working toward purchase of Morrison Creek headwaters

CCNAs
Comox Valley Record journalists receive national recognition for their work