East Courtenay project will fill link in trail network

Dingwall Stairs will create connection from Dingwall to Carmanah Drive and beyond

The Province of British Columbia has announced funding for a project that will improve connectivity for people who walk and bike in and around East Courtenay and beyond.

The Dingwall Stairs Project will create a formal trail connection from Dingwall Road to Carmanah Drive and beyond – filling a gap in the trail network, and creating a safe and accessible route for pedestrians and cyclists to travel to and from North Island College, Queneesh Elementary School, North Island Hospital – Comox Valley, transit connections, and the commercial centre at Ryan and Lerwick roads.

The top of the trail will provide a scenic viewpoint overlooking Courtenay and the Comox Glacier.

The project will include stairs, rest areas, a concrete wheel ramp to roll bikes uphill, lighting, and a separate single-track hiking/running trail. Construction of the project will begin this fall, and be completed in the spring of 2024.

The project will support people commuting on foot and by bike, getting active outdoors, and contribute to a more active and sustainable city.

“We’re really happy this project is moving forward this year,” said Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells. “The Dingwall Stairs will make it much more comfortable for pedestrians traveling in this area and give them an option that’s separated from the busy Ryan Road hill corridor. We know this is especially important for kids traveling to and from school.”

The Dingwall Stairs were identified as the top priority for trail development in the City’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan to increase east-west connections in Courtenay.

In addition to commuting, the stairs and adjacent trail will provide additional options for those interested in outdoor fitness training options.

This project is made possible with funding from the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant Program.

Courtenay