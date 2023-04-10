Easter arrives at Filberg Park in Comox

Despite a weather delay, Easter celebrations brought people together Monday under sunnier skies

Unsure of the Easter Bunny, young visitors pose for a quick photo during Easter at Filberg Lodge & Park Monday, April 10. Photo. by Erin Haluschak

On Monday (April 10), the Filberg Heritage Lodge & Park hosted an Easter at the park after the original event set for Saturday, April 8 was postponed due to inclement weather.

Families and kids of all ages gathered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to explore a bunny trail, make crafts, enjoy hotdogs and play outdoor games.

Comox

A young participant was on a mission at the Easter Bunny Trail during Easter at Filberg Lodge & Park Monday, April 10. Photo. by Erin Haluschak

Bunny ears were aplenty Monday, April 10 during Easter at Filberg Lodge & Park Monday, April 10. Photo. by Erin Haluschak

Families came out in droves Monday, April 10 during Easter at Filberg Lodge & Park Monday, April 10. Photo. by Erin Haluschak

Dani was one of many children of all ages enjoying the festivities Monday morning (April 10) during Easter at Filberg Lodge & Park. Photo submitted

Volunteers Bernie, Danielle, Nancy and Barb (left to right) helped to serve hot dogs to a hungry crowd Monday, April 10 during Easter at Filberg Lodge & Park Monday. Photo submitted

Rory, a student from Comox, enjoyed some of the festivities Monday morning (April 10) during Easter at Filberg Lodge & Park. Photo submitted