McKayla Spencer, the Interagency Python Management Coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) holds up a Burmese python during a news conference, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the Florida Everglades. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

McKayla Spencer, the Interagency Python Management Coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) holds up a Burmese python during a news conference, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the Florida Everglades. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Edmonton zoo employee ‘doing well’ following Burmese python bite

City reviewing what happened, including procedures for carrying the snake

A zoo employee is recovering after she was bitten by a Burmese python Tuesday morning.

Debi Winwood, a spokesperson for Edmonton Valley Zoo, says the woman received immediate first aid from other employees and emergency services were called.

She says the woman was taken to hospital for minor medical treatment and is doing well.

Winwood says the city is reviewing what happened, including procedures for carrying the snake.

She says all emergency protocols were followed.

The snake, named Lucy, is approximately 15 years old, weights 75 kilograms and is 3.6 metres long.

Winwood says Lucy has been at the zoo since December 2016 and has not previously demonstrated any aggressive behaviour.

READ MORE: Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Wildlife

Previous story
‘You’re failing’: BC Green Party critical of ministry that apprehended baby
Next story
Canadians living with disabilities forced to sell essential items just to survive: Advocacy group

Just Posted

More than 200 federal public workers gathered by the entrance to CFB Comox Wednesday (April 19) morning as the Public Service Alliance of Canada went on strike. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Federal workers gather at the picket line in front of CFB Comox

40 Knots Winery co-owner Layne Craig (right), and the winery’s sustainable farming analyst, Tori Durrett, inspect the vines on a spring morning. Photo by Terry Farrell
Kelp use another way Comox’s 40 Knots Winery promotes sustainability

Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis — employ spiraling, circular movements that offer cross-training for activities such as golf and tennis. Photo submitted
From Paris to L.A., Rebecca Halls brings Gyrokinesis to the Comox Valley

The Comox Valley chapter of Broombusters is preparing for this year’s clearing of Scotch broom. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Broombusters preparing for annual Scotch broom clearing

Pop-up banner image