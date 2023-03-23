Education, career options on display at NIC FEST

NIC FEST appealed to people looking to upgrade their skills, especially those new to the region who want to find out about North Island College. Photo by Erin Haluschak

On Wednesday (March 22), North Island College’s Comox Valley campus hosted an open house and career fair to help those thinking about trying a new career pathway.

NIC FEST appealed to people looking to upgrade skills, especially those new to the region who want to find out about NIC and former NIC students who attended years ago and wish to see what’s new.

The event provided an opportunity to explore the campus, take self-guided and guided tours and visit classrooms, labs and studios, in addition to meeting faculty members and learn about student services and support.

“It’s a new format to our open house events, and we have this kind of event now because so many people are thinking about what comes next,” said Diane Naugler, executive director, community engagement for North Island College and added the day offered an opportunity for high school learners to looks at post-secondary options as well as those in the economy who are employed and are thinking about their career prospects.

Naugler added 50 per cent of north Vancouver Island and the Central Coast population is working age, and that flexible programs, self-paced study and short-term job focus credentials are only some of the programming that the college offers.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Island College