Green Party MP Elizabeth May looks on before the start of a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. May is running on a joint ticket to reclaim the leadership of the Green Party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Green Party MP Elizabeth May looks on before the start of a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. May is running on a joint ticket to reclaim the leadership of the Green Party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Elizabeth May and running mate Jonathan Pedneault among 6 Green leadership hopefuls

The former party leader is expected to launch a joint bid for the leadership Wednesday

Elizabeth May is running on a joint ticket to reclaim the leadership of the Green Party, sources say.

The former party leader is expected to launch a joint bid for the leadership Wednesday in Sidney with her running mate, Jonathan Pedneault.

They are two of six candidates cleared by the party to run, according to two Green Party sources with direct knowledge of the situation who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

Sarah Gabrielle Baron, who ran as an Independent against former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole in Durham, Ont., in last year’s election, and Simon Gnocchini-Messier, a federal public servant who ran for the Greens in Hull-Aylmer, Que., will also run.

Anna Keenan and Chad Walcott are also expected to join the race on another joint ticket.

The winner, to be announced by November, will take over from interim leader Amita Kuttner, who stepped in after the resignation of Annamie Paul last year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Green Party

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Health officials in Ontario investigate reports of diners getting sick
Next story
Racialized people had higher mortality rates from COVID-19: Statistics Canada

Just Posted

A member of the winning team, Boss Hog’s, was busy behind the grill Sunday at the annual Comox Valley Ribfest, which also ran Friday and Saturday at Cumberland Village Park. The Strathcona Sunrise Rotary club hosted the event. Scott Stanfield photos
Boss Hog’s sweeps awards at Comox Valley Ribfest

Jim Pattison discusses his long career and has no plans to retire. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Legendary B.C. businessman Jim Pattison still going strong at age 92

Avro is one of the acts on the Occupied Denman CD. Photo supplied
Denman Island’s ‘Occupied’ with music

Phill Fuller tastes one of several local pizzas for his latest Comox Valley Tastes Good showdown. Image, Facebook video
Pizza playoffs aim to find best Comox Valley pie

Pop-up banner image