A man walking a dog checks his phone as ice floes build up on the Fraser River in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man walking a dog checks his phone as ice floes build up on the Fraser River in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for parts of B.C. near Alberta

Arctic air mass combined with a north wind is bringing wind chill values near -40 C to the Peace River region

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary.

The weather agency says an Arctic air mass combined with a north wind is bringing wind chill values near -40 C to the Peace River region, including the communities of Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

The cold was forecast to persist until Tuesday before some warming on Wednesday.

To the south, a warning has also been issued for the Elk Valley area along with Kootenay and Yoho national parks, where Environment Canada says wind chill values near -35 were expected overnight and Tuesday night.

It says some moderation of temperatures was expected during the daytime.

The weather agency cautions that wind chill values near -40 can cause frostbite within minutes and also raises the risk of hypothermia.

Overnight wind chill values near -10 to -15 were expected in Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley until temperatures gradually warm later this week, it says.

The Canadian Press

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
MPs to vote tonight on government’s decision to invoke Emergencies Act for blockades
Next story
Journalism experts say threats to press during protests a wake-up call

Just Posted

The Isfeld Ice senior boys basketball team won the triple-A north island tournament in Nanaimo. The Courtenay school hosts the Island finals this week for the first time since 2007. Photo supplied
Courtenay basketball team captures AAA north island crown

Carly Ram skiing to a silver medal in the classic distance race at the Teck BC Cup #2 at the Larch Hills Ski area. Photo supplied
Strathcona Nordic skiers haul in the medals

Perseverance Creek’s watershed is the focus of a local planning initiative, though the province is now working on a watershed strategy of its own. Screenshot, Scott Bell video on cumberlandforest.com
Cumberland sending message to province about watershed

The regional district wants to add a second leachate pond at the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre in Cumberland. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cumberland considers leachate pond rezoning