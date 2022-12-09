Snow and wind hit the Campbell River area Tuesday, Nov. 29. Another snowfall is expected overnight on Dec. 9. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Snow and wind hit the Campbell River area Tuesday, Nov. 29. Another snowfall is expected overnight on Dec. 9. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Campbell River, Courtenay

Snow up to 10 cm expected overnight

Campbell River and Courtenay residents should expect snow Friday night, with amounts up to 10 cm expected for the area.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Courtenay to Campbell River for heavy snowfall.

“An approaching low pressure system will give heavy snow tonight. Precipitation will start as rain this afternoon then become mixed with snow at sea level this evening,” the alert says. “Over higher elevations, rain will change to snow this evening as precipitation rates increase and snow levels lower. Snowfall amounts near 10 cm is expected by Saturday morning before the snow changes back to rain.”

The snow could make travel difficult in some locations, and could reduce visibility suddenly.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Wednesday’s snowfall was a record for Campbell River


