Erik Eriksson to run for mayor of Courtenay

“I think the time is right to take on the challenge of serving the people of Courtenay as mayor”

Former City of Courtenay Coun. Erik Eriksson has announced his decision to run for mayor.

“Over my 40 years in Courtenay, I have had the opportunity to serve in many ways,” says Eriksson. “I think the time is right to take on the challenge of serving the people of Courtenay as mayor.”

He has served on the boards of the Comox Valley Food Bank, the Comox Valley Community Foundation and the Comox Valley Youth Music Centre. He is a founding director of the Comox Valley Walk of Achievement.

A well-rounded person, Eriksson is involved in sports as a player, coach and umpire for the BC Premier Baseball League. He has been a member of gold medal-winning slo-pitch teams in the 55+ BC Games.

He is also a musician, playing keyboards in local bands and at jams around town, and he sings with the Celebration Singers and the Beach Street Players.

(Eriksson jokes that there are too many politicians in government. “We need more musicians.”)

He also serves as a marriage commissioner for the Comox Valley.

Recently, city council enacted a new Official Community Plan (OCP), which Eriksson notes is disappointing.

“There was very little engagement with the community and, although it is 277 pages long, it fails to address three very important issues – economic development, playgrounds and sports fields and adapting to the effects of climate change.

“As mayor, I will ask city council to reopen the process of developing a new and more accessible OCP.”

Eriksson moved with his family from Tahsis in 1979 to take the job as electrician at Field’s Sawmill and finished his working career as a representative and executive for his union, the IWA, now part of United Steelworkers.

“I know what it means to work together to get things done,” says Eriksson. “I will use the benefits of my experience and life-long commitment to the community to do a good job as mayor.”

For more information, visit ErikEriksson.ca and if you would like to help in the campaign, call Eriksson at 250-334-3306.


BC municipal election

