Escalation of war, nuclear threats show Putin ‘failing and flailing,’ says Trudeau

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in New York. U.S. President Joe Biden, traditionally a Day 1 speaker, ascends the rostrum this morning instead, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among those attending in person. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s escalation of the war in Ukraine shows that he is losing control, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday as he condemned his nuclear threats and decision to mobilize some reservists in the ongoing invasion.

“Putin was wrong and he is right now failing and flailing in his response to the situation,” Trudeau told reporters in New York, where he was taking part in the United Nations General Assembly.

Ukraine’s seven-month fight against the aggressions of Russia has been a dominant theme of the global gathering, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the global gathering by video earlier Wednesday.

Zelenskyy insisted his country would prevail in repelling Russia’s attack and forcing its troops out.

That was just hours after Putin announced he would mobilize some reservists in what is the largest military conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

Zelenskyy told the United Nations that decision suggests Putin is not serious about negotiating an end to the conflict.

Trudeau said the recent moves suggest Putin knows things are not going his way.

“He is first of all having to move towards at least a partial conscription in Russia, which is a step closer to admitting what he has not wanted to admit to Russians — that this is a war that he has launched unjustifiably against a neighbour — is an example of things not going to his plan,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said Canada will continue to strengthen its sanctions related to the Russian invasion and send military aid to Ukraine. He noted Canada has been involved in training Ukrainian armed forces for years and that Ukraine has asked for ammunition.

He also said Canada would keep contributing humanitarian assistance, including measures to respond to the global food crisis sparked by the invasion.

“We are going to continue to stand for the principles that matter so deeply to Canadians and people all around the world with absolute firmness and solidarity with people in Ukraine and continue to encourage and be there for countries, particularly for countries in the global South who are facing difficult times as they too stand against Russia,” he said.

In Ottawa on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Russia’s invasion could be at a “turning point” and that now was the time to “double down on our support” for Ukraine.

