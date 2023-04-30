The Dripping Water Fire is threatening the community of Tl’etinqox, near Alexis Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

The Dripping Water Fire is threatening the community of Tl’etinqox, near Alexis Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Evacuation alerts issued due to Dripping Water wildfire southeast of Alexis Creek

The fire is 150 hectares in size

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Tl’etinqox Government and Cariboo Regional District due to the threat caused by the Dripping Water wildfire burning just southeast of Alexis Creek.

The Tl’etinqox Government issued the alert at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, for the entire area of Tl’etinqox IR #1 located on Highway 20, 102 km from Williams Lake. The Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre followed with an evacuation alert for 46 parcels in the Dripping Water area covering 12,573 hectares.

The CRD issued the alert at 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening (April 30) after another day of the BC Wildfire Service crews fighting the fire with air and ground support and heavy equipment. Crews were also focusing on setting up structural protection.

Madison Dahl of the BC Wildfire Service said they expect hot, dry conditions again Sunday with winds. She urges residents within the Cariboo Fire Centre to use extreme caution when burning. A Category 3 fire ban will be in place May 4.

The Dripping Water wildfire is estimated to be 150 hectares and is now a fire of note.

An evacuation alert is issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be required.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Fire near Alexis Creek threatens Tl’etinqox homes; crews battle blaze into night

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
27 properties on evacuation alert due to Lost Valley wildfire in South Cariboo
Next story
Deadly heat waves threaten older people as summer nears in the U.S.

Just Posted

The free SK8 Park Jam is part of the BC Youth Week activities at the LINC Centre. Photo supplied
City of Courtenay celebrating BC Youth Week with various activities

April is International Guitar Month. How much do you know about guitars and guitarists? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about guitars and guitarists?

Courtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Ceremony held in Courtenay to recognize Day of Mourning

Patricia Trasolini, Sara Child, Mark Herringer, Shelley Humble and Romana Pasca, celebrated North Island College’s Global Excellence Award at CICAN’s World Congress in Montreal on behalf of NIC. Photo supplied
North Island College receives national award for excellence in global education