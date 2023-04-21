Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Family says First Nation man brain-dead after altercation with Saskatchewan police

Family of Boden Umpherville allege officers used excessive force during a police stop

The family of a First Nations man in Saskatchewan say he’s on life support with no brain activity after an altercation earlier this month with Prince Albert police.

The family of Boden Umpherville, who is 40, allege officers used excessive force during a police stop in the city north of Saskatoon on April 1.

Umpherville’s brother, Darry Umpherville, says nobody deserves to go what his family has gone through and he is disgusted by the actions of the officers.

Videos shared on social media show multiple officers around a vehicle yelling “taser” and later struggling with a person in the driver’s seat.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team, which looks into serious incidents involving police, is investigating.

Prince Albert police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Verna Umpherville says her son had a big heart, loved children and was changing his life for the better.

READ MORE: Indigenous, Black people overrepresented in interactions with 5 B.C. police forces: report

Police

Previous story
Upgrade of MRI machines at Kelowna hospital expected to allow for double the scans
Next story
Federal public-service strike lands in middle of political battle for working class

Just Posted

Oktiv6 is a hip-hop artist from the Comox Valley. Photo supplied
Comox Valley hip-hop artist brings attention to Island communities

A truck that has flipped on its side has snarled traffic near the Fifth Street Bridge in Courtenay Thursday slowed traffic but no major injuries were reported. Photo by Terry Farrell
Motor vehicle incident slows downtown Courtenay traffic

Big Little Lions - the popular roots duo of Paul Otten and Helen Austin - have had to relaunch their Facebook page, after their original page was hacked and taken over by an unknown third party.
Comox Valley music duo Big Little Lions victims of elaborate Facebook hack

District Deputy Grand Master Ewart Cameron (left) and Grand Master of BC & Yukon, Ken Overy flank Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells at the recent celebration. Photo supplied
Courtenay Masonic Lodge celebrates 100 years in current location

Pop-up banner image