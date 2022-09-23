Fanny Bay campsite proposal worries neighbourhood

Residents of a Fanny Bay neighbourhood are concerned about a campground proposal at a property that had been problematic under a previous owner. The new owner has applied to build 51 sites at 501 Holiday Rd., along with a caretaker residence, two cabins and related buildings.

Jaime Shepherd and Marissa Potter spoke on behalf of 35 area residents at the Sept. 20 (Tuesday) regional district board meeting. They said Monday’s discussion at Electoral Area Services did not address concerns about traffic, water, noise, increased density and proximity to services. Residents are also concerned about a fire risk, since the community relies on a small volunteer department. They want the project to contribute to the housing crisis by providing safe, secure and permanent housing solutions, as opposed to exacerbating the situation with a temporary, unsafe situation for vulnerable people.

“The project does not align with the values of safety and security for people of this area,” Potter said, noting 501 Holiday has been a conduit for violent and unpredictable behaviour. “This is going on 20 years. We’re concerned for their (children) safety. Please consider our concerns. The proposal is inappropriate for our isolated residential community. The use does not make sense in this location.”

At the EASC meeting, applicant Rob Beckwermert of Fanny Bay Resorts said he hopes to create a beautiful campsite that attracts quality patrons. While not everyone is behind the application, he said some individuals and businesses are excited about the plan, considering the demand for campsites.

“We don’t want yahoo energy there,” he said.

Area B director Arzeena Hamir feels that Beckwermert is showing commitment to the site, and is adhering to requirements. Area C director Edwin Grieve believes it won’t be a fly-by-night operation but will, in time, win people over. Area A director Daniel Arbour is struggling with the application. He said bad feelings associated with the history of the property need time to heal. He also feels that 50 sites on five acres is tight.

At the board meeting, Grieve asked if 20 units would be a more favourable number of sites. Potter said a development poses a problem if it sucks all the water from nearby wells. Beckwermert said a hydrologist has confirmed the site contains an adequate water supply.

While the applicant has shown good faith, Arbour feels there are too many question marks. He suggested deferring the item to allow staff time to bring more information to the table.

“You’ve been traumatized by the most infamous property owner in the Comox Valley ever, so I can see some of the concerns,” Grieve said to Shepherd and Potter. “(But) It might not turn out as terrible as you thought.”

The board agreed to defer the item to the next EASC meeting, which will be held after the Oct. 15 municipal election.



