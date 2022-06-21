Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo

Fatal shooting in Campbell River neighbourhood

One man is dead and a woman is in hospital suffering from gunshot wounds

A fatal shooting occurred in Campbell River’s Robron/Upland Rd. neighbourhood Tuesday, June 21.

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the area and one woman is in hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds and a man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The time of the incident has not been reported by police but it is believed to have occurred in the afternoon.

There is no ongoing threat to public safety, said Campbell River RCMP media liaison Const. Maury Tyre.

“Our officers will be continuing the investigation through the night and we will provide the public with further information when it is prudent to do so,” Const. Tyre said.

The RCMP have dispatched victim services to help families and are asking that people please avoid discussing or posting photos about the incident on social media channels in order to allow families to have time to process and privately grieve.

