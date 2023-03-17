(File photo)

(File photo)

Fatal shooting in Prince George, B.C., as RCMP respond to distraught man

IIO called in after highway mental health incident ended with man dead

A distraught man has been shot and killed during a confrontation with police in Prince George, B.C.

A statement from RCMP says the force has notified the independent B.C. office that investigates all cases of police-involved death or serious injury.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says officers were called to Highway 97 just south of Prince George on Thursday because the man was in his vehicle and having a mental health crisis.

The statement says the scene was contained and traffic on the highway had been stopped when the man left his vehicle, prompting an “interaction” with police that ended with the fatal shooting.

The highway remained closed through the night but the DriveBC website says it is expected to reopen by mid-morning.

RCMP say they will have no further comment while the shooting is under investigation by the Independent Investigations Office.

RELATED: IIO head talks about investigation into fatal police shooting in Campbell River

RELATED: Report finds RCMP actions ‘unreasonable’ in 2019 fatal B.C. police shooting

police shooting

Previous story
Running toward education: A former child soldier’s path to UBC Okanagan student athlete
Next story
Vancouver mayor says foreign meddling ‘insinuations’ are because he’s not Causasian

Just Posted

Angelique Francis (seen here in concert with her sister, Kira, playing trombone) won the 2023 Juno for Blues Album of the Year on March 11. Francis and her family will be playing at Vancouver Island MusicFest this summer. Photo via Doug Cox
Vancouver Island MusicFest scheduled performers bring home Juno hardware

Shamrocks are associated with Ireland, but a four-leaf clover is much more rare. Do you know the odds of finding a four-leaf clover? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

The Comox Valley Raiders have opened their first ever spring cheer program, after a successful pilot in the fall. Photo supplied
Registration for Comox Valley Raiders’ cheerleading program now open

The Dragon Racers won their division and the 1,000-metre race at the Sproat Lake/Port Alberni meet in 2022. Photo supplied
Comox Valley youth dragon boat team now recruiting for 2023 season

Pop-up banner image