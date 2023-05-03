The town of Comox received federal funding to examine its sewage pipes and mark trouble areas. (Black press files)

Feds give Comox $50k for sewer pipe check

Town plans to spend fund on CCTV video of sewer pipes

The Town of Comox received $50,000 on Monday (May 1) for a sewer-system project that will help the town spend tax dollars of the future.

The federal government issued funds to Comox so the town can examine the health of its sewer system. The project will give Public Works a better idea of what to replace over the next five to 10 years, Public Works manager Craig Perry told the Record.

The town plans to use this cash injection to CCTV videotape 5 kilometres of sewers, he said. The information gained will help Public Works plan tax spending in the town’s asset management plan.

READ MORE: Province committing $30 million for wastewater services to Royston, Union Bay


Kelowna artwork to be outfitted with new technology to capture and kill airborne viruses
SAR ropes team plucks hypothermic swimmers from tough spot on Cowichan River

