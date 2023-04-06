Fallen tree branches are shown on a street following an accumulation of freezing rain in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Fallen tree branches are shown on a street following an accumulation of freezing rain in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Fierce storm system leaves more than a million without power in Quebec and Ontario

Montreal authorities reported numerous calls for downed trees

A fierce storm system that brought thunder, lightning, snow and freezing rain to parts of Quebec and Ontario has left more than one million hydro customers still in the dark.

Québec City and Saguenay remain under a freezing rain warning, and Hydro-Québec said as of 7:30 a.m., power outages affected 1.1 million homes and businesses.

Montreal authorities reported numerous calls for downed trees, while Transport Quebec said weather conditions forced it to close the Victoria Bridge, which connects Montreal with its southern suburbs.

Via Rail issued a travel advisory, saying power outages and track obstructions caused service delays and cancellations in the Montreal-Toronto Corridor.

In Ontario, Hydro One reported about 110,000 of its customers were without power.

Hydro Ottawa issued a statement late Wednesday saying crews paused restoration efforts overnight due to poor visibility and falling trees and branches on overhead wires resulting in unsafe working conditions. It noted as of 10:30 p.m., more than 60,000 customers were still without power.

Severe weather

