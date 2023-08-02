Fire burns a Courtenay home, sending family out early Wednesday

The blaze came after a strange sound in the bathroom, says homeowner

Firefighters have doused a flame at a home on Arrowsmith Avenue. The blaze started at around 6 a.m., and was too much for the family to suppress. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)

A Courtenay family is without a home after their roof caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Courtenay resident Phillip Hinksman, who lives at the home on Arrowsmith Avenue, said he discovered a flame at 6 a.m. He was investigating because he heard a “popping” sound in the bathroom, and smelled smoke.

Hinksman discovered a blaze too big for the family’s extinguisher, so they dialed 911 and evacuated the home quickly.

No one was injured.

See the video below, showing the flames during the fire.

At 8:15 a.m., when the Record arrived, a dozen firefighters poured in and out of the house, some carrying axes. The roof of Hinksman’s home was burned away completely in spots, but the fire was doused.

Hinksman stood in the street in his pajamas, looking on. A neighbour offered him a to-go coffee, which he accepted.

The father believes a bathroom ceiling fan caused the fire.

More to come…

