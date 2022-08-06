Three fire departments responded to a blaze near the intersection of Nanaimo River and White Rapids roads the evening of Aug. 5. (Photo courtesy of Brian Irwin)

Three fire departments responded to a blaze near the intersection of Nanaimo River and White Rapids roads the evening of Aug. 5. (Photo courtesy of Brian Irwin)

Firefighters battle two separate blazes the same night on rural Nanaimo property

Two sheds burned up in the first fire, then two RVs in the second fire

Fire crews battled two separate blazes at the same property in rural Nanaimo last night.

Fire departments from Extension, Cranberry and Cedar responded to a fire at Nanaimo River and White Rapids roads just before 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.

Kevin Young, Extension fire chief, told the News Bulletin in an e-mail that crews fought the fire for five hours and two sheds and personal items were lost. The blaze consumed a number of mature fir trees as well, a dangerous situation given the dry conditions, he said.

“The potential for spreading to neighbouring and adjacent properties was very high,” Young said. “Fortunately our fire crews were able to knock down the flames with the initial attack. We are currently in a total fire ban. New fires will start easily and spread rapidly and challenge fire-suppression efforts.”

The cause is not known and there were no injuries.

Extension department returned to the same site at midnight to battle two “fully engulfed” recreational vehicles in a different area of the property, according to Young.

The cause of the second fire is unknown, he said, and while police were on scene in both incidents, they are not investigating.

