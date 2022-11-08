Courtenay firefighters extinguished a chimney fire Monday evening at the Yellow Deli on 5th Street. Scott Stanfield photo

Courtenay firefighters extinguished a chimney fire Monday evening at the Yellow Deli on 5th Street. Scott Stanfield photo

Firefighters extinguish chimney fire at Courtenay eatery

Courtenay firefighters responded to a chimney fire at the Yellow Deli on 5th Street, Monday around 5 p.m.

Staff member Ruben Shinduke said a “different sort of noise” was coming from the chimney. He and other staffers went outside, and sure enough, about a foot of flames were leaping out of the top of the chimney.

Staff went to call the fire department, but turns out a neighbour had already made the call, and firefighters showed up right away.

“We were pretty surprised, because the chimney wasn’t exceedingly dirty, and they were surprised too,” Shinduke said. “They climbed up there with a ladder, and they put it out pretty quick. They stuck around for a bit to make sure it was out.

“We were back in business by 6:30 or so,” Shinduke added. “There wasn’t any smoke damage.”

He said there were about a dozen customers inside the building at the time of the fire.

The fire department wasn’t available for comment at press time.


