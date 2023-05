A group of around 30 dancers made their way through various weekend events

A flash mob took to the streets of Courtenay earlier this month dancing their way through various events in town.

A group of around 30 dancers took over the Old Farm Market in downtown Courtenay and then made their way to Native Sons Hall during the LINC’s Gnarly Youth Craft Fair May 6.

Co-ordinator Darlene Birtwistle said the flash mob performed a line dance in each location.



