Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Wildfire near Hope now at 520 hectares and growing

Highway 1 eastbound still closed and a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw evacuated

The Flood Falls Trail fire is estimated to be 520 hectares as people continue to evacuate.

Evacuation orders are still in effect this morning (Sept. 12) for at least a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw areas.

DriveBC says that Highway 1 eastbound is still closed between Chilliwack and Hope and motorists, hoping to get between Annis and Flood Hope roads, will need to continue using Highway 9 and Highway 7 to get through the area.

The fire is burning in very steep terrain causing challenges for ground crews. There are now 78 firefighters and seven helicopters working the fire, with a focus on the north, west, and east flanks of the blaze.

Updates to follow.

READ MORE: UPDATE: A dozen properties in Hope, Laidlaw evacuated as wildfire advances

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Much of B.C. under air quality advisory as wildfires force evacuations, spread smoke
Next story
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin

Just Posted

The new Comox Valley Regional District office. Photo by Mike Chouinard
All Comox Valley Regional District incumbents face challenges for their seats in upcoming election

Environment Canada extended a smoky skies bulletin to Nanaimo, Parksville and the Comox Valley on Sunday, Sept. 11. (Justin Samanski-Langille/Black Press Media)
Environment Canada extends smoky skies bulletin to Nanaimo, Parksville, Comox Valley

Don MacKay and his five-string bass will be at the Flying Canoe on Sept. 15 as Sympatico takes the stage for the Georgia Straight Jass Society. Photo supplied
Sympatico takes the sage for Georgia Straight Jazz Society concert

Canadian singer/songwriter Ferron hits the stage at the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay, Sept. 23. (Submitted photo)
Canadian folk icon Ferron to perform at Old Church Theatre in Courtenay